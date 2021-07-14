Tim Horton's Antigonish
Advertisement

Antigonish County Council approves Loan Guarantee for New Fire Truck for the Four Valleys Fire Department

This entry was posted in News on .

During last night’s regular meeting of Antigonish County Council, council approved a $400,000 loan guarantee to the Four Valleys Volunteer Fire Department for the purchase of a new fire truck. Warden Owen McCarron called it a formality, noting council does the same for all local fire departments, adding it’s never come to pass that a department has defaulted on a payment.