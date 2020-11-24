Antigonish County Council Discusses Unsightly Property in Aulds Cove Area

During a special meeting of council for the County of Antigonish, members heard about an

unsightly property in the area.

The matter involved a property in Aulds Cove that includes a mobile home. In June, the county received a complaint about the property, with mobile home having a partially collapsed roof, a broken window, and a home heating oil tank that has at least some liquid in it. After hearing from the property owner through a solicitor, council voted to issue a motion giving the owner 30 days to deal with the oil tank and another 30 days to have the mobile home demolished.

Warden Owen McCarron said the county usually deals with a couple of such orders per year, noting most times the owner will take care of it.

McCarron said having the oil tank taken care of first is the pressing priority.