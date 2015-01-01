Antigonish County Council exploring the Potential of a Sign to Recognize Frankville Native Dennis Bonvie

Antigonish County Council is looking to potentially add a sign in the county to recognize Frankville’s Dennis Bonvie.

At last night’s council meeting, Deputy Warden Bill MacFarlane brought forward the idea of recognizing Bonvie’s contributions to the sporting world as well as Antigonish. He noted when Bonvie scored the first goal in the AHL’s modern All Star game, he was referred to as the Frankville Flash.

County Warden Owen McCarron said Bonvie has been a great ambassador for Antigonish County.

McCarron said staff will reach out to figure out what will be the appropriate type of signage and where it will be located. Bonvie was recently named to the AHL’s Hall of Fame.