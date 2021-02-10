Antigonish County Council Remembers Former Warden Hyland Fraser

Antigonish County Council remembered one of its own on Tuesday night.

During a regular meeting last night, council held a moment of silence for Former Antigonish County municipal warden Hyland Fraser, who passed away last Friday. Current county Warden Owen McCarron served on council with Fraser, who himself sat on council for 15 years. McCarron remembers Fraser as a great contributor to the county.

Fraser left county council in 1998 and was elected to the legislature as the Liberal MLA for Antigonish.