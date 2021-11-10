Antigonish County Council Revises Development Agreement with Nova Construction; More Development Planned off Nova Landing Cul-de-Sac

During a regular monthly meeting last night, council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish approved and adopted a revision of the development agreement between the county and Nova Construction with respect to the construction of a large-scale highway-oriented commercial development.

County Warden Owen McCarron said it is set to go up at the intersection of Highway 104 and Trunk 7 off the Nova Landing cul-de-sac. He added they are looking at scheduling a public hearing on the matter.

The warden said they don’t have a price tag on the project at the moment. He called it great news for the county, noting they are excited with the Microtel Inn and Suites up and running and now more development happening.