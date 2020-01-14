Antigonish County Council urges residents to review Property Assessments

The assessment are out and Antigonish County Council wants residents to give them a look.

Property Valuation Services Corporation mailed out property assessments on Monday and residents have around 30 days to appeal the assessments.

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said council wants to encourage residents to go over their assessments and make sure they are current and accurate.

If people aren’t sure about their assessment notice, the warden said for people to contact PVSC or the municipal office. After the 30 day appeal period, McCarron said the county has no way of changing the assessment notices.