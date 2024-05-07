Listen Live

Antigonish County District RCMP investigation Fatal Two Vehicle Collision on Highway 7

May 7, 2024 | Local News

Antigonish County District RCMP say one person is dead and six people are injured in a two vehicle crash on Highway 7 on Sunday afternoon.

Police say officers, firefighters and EHS were called to the scene around 3:10 pm Sunday near the 400 block of Highway 7 in the Lochaber area.  Investigators say a black Toyota Rav4 travelling north and a southbound GMC Terrain collided head on.

A passenger in the GMC, a 70-year-old Bickerton West woman was pronounced dead at the scene.  The driver of the vehicle, a 74-year-old Bickerton West man suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by LifeFlight.

The five people in the Toyota, a 31-year-old man, a 25-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman and two children, all from Antigonish, sustained serious injuries.  All were transported to hospital by EHS.

A collision reconstructionist was called to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.  Highway 7 was closed for several hours.

 


