Antigonish County Native Competing at a National Curling Event

An Antigonish County native is representing his province at a national curling event. Jason van Vonderen is a member of Team Nova Scotia that is competing at the 2021 Everest Canadian Curling Club Championships in Ottawa. It brings together the country’s top club curling teams. Van Vonderen, is third stone on a team from the Bridgewater Curling Club skipped by Nicholas Deagle.

Team Nova Scotia won its opening game last night, 5-3 over New Brunswick. They play Newfoundland and Labrador tonight at 9:30 Atlantic time.

Each team is allowed just one player who has played in a provincial/territorial Juniors’, Men’s, Women’s or Senior’s championships, or Grand Slam event in the current or past three seasons.