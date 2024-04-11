Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron sees a Busy Construction Season in 2024

Apr 11, 2024 | Local News

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said it will be a busy construction season in the county.

McCarron says some are a continuation of projects that began last year.

McCarron even though the county was working on the consolidation issue, he noted they didn’t take their eyes off such projects. He said council recognizes they have to move forward on other fronts and that is the plan.

The warden said consolidation was an emotional issue in the community but council has a responsibility to continue to work for residents in the community.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year