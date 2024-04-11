Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron sees a Busy Construction Season in 2024

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said it will be a busy construction season in the county.

McCarron says some are a continuation of projects that began last year.

McCarron even though the county was working on the consolidation issue, he noted they didn’t take their eyes off such projects. He said council recognizes they have to move forward on other fronts and that is the plan.

The warden said consolidation was an emotional issue in the community but council has a responsibility to continue to work for residents in the community.