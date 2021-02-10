Antigonish County Warden says County will Continue to Play a Part in Doctor Recruitment to the Area

With the new community navigator position filled, the county of Antigonish will still have a role in the recruitment and retention of doctors for the area.

Warden Owen McCarron said the county will support the work done by the new navigator, Sarah O’Toole, noting the county also made a financial contribution to the three year pilot project.

The Community Navigation and Physician Retention Services Association is a partnership between the town and county of Antigonish and the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation.