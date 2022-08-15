Antigonish County’s Dorothy Lander and Paqtnkek Elder John R. Prosper Collaborate on a New Book

A Facebook post about a 1939 newspaper article on the planned visit of celebrated Mi’kmaw

Fidder Joe Marble for a St. Anne’s Day celebration in Antigonish County is the inspiration for a new book.

“Mi’kmaw Fiddler Joe Marble Plays to St. Anne, a Two-Eyed-Seeing Pilgrimage” is co-written by Paqtnkek Elder John R. Prosper and Antigonish County resident Dorothy Lander.

Lander says much of the book talks about their shared experience that began when Prosper shared some pictures of St. Anne’s Day for a photo history of Antigonish in 2014 for her Imagine Antigonish project.

Lander says it also includes the Prosper family history.

Prosper says among the stories in the books is centralization by the federal government in 1942.

The book is printed by HARP Publishing. HARP will donate 80 per cent of the sales of the book to the St. Anne’s Church Restoration Fund.