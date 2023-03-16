Antigonish Heritage Museum Hosting Lego Open House

The Antigonish Heritage Museum is hosting a Lego open house this afternoon, where they will

be displaying the entries in the museum’s first Lego contest featuring models of heritage buildings in the Town and County of Antigonish.

Dr. Barry MacKenzie, curator of the Antigonish museum, called it the culmination of a project that began this winter to encourage people to take an interest in heritage, particularly built heritage. About six weeks ago, the museum began asking people to begin thinking about which heritage buildings they would like to put together using Lego. He said there are two age categories, 12 and under, and 13 and above.

The museum is open all day and the open house runs from 2-4 p.m., with Lego inspired refreshments, the presentations of prizes, and some blocks with which to build. MacKenzie said they invited some keen Lego builders to come in and judge the entries, and residents can vote for the people’s choice award, either in person or through social media. They received 15 entries, including models of the court house, and some churches.