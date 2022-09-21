Antigonish Highland Games a Success

The 157th Antigonish Highland Games have been declared a success.

After suspending the games in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event returned this July.

Operations Manager Dan Cochrane says attendance was impressive with gate entrance figures up almost 20 per cent.

Total event attendance during games week was more than 26-thousand.

Across all events, there were 570 competitors.

There were 204 volunteers involved in the games, contributing almost four thousand hours to the event.