Antigonish Jazz Fest Set to Open

The inaugural Antigonish Jazz Fest takes place this week.

The event kicks off today at 12 noon with Buskers at the corner of College and Main, featuring

St. FX Music students.

The Artistic Director of Antigonish Jazz Fest and the Chair of the St. FX Music Department, Paul Tynan says he’s particularly excited about a couple of shows, including the Sam Wilson Trio and the Andrew Miller Quartet.

The Jazz Fest has a lot of local talent including the Dixie Rovers, the Dr. JH Gillis Band and faculty members from the St. FX Music Department.

For a complete list of entertainers and to purchase tickets for the Antigonish Jazz Fest, visit their web site at antigonishjazzfest.ca