Antigonish Jazzfest Declared a Success

The head of a local tourism group deemed the recent Antigonish Jazzfest a success.

Antigonish Tourism Association president Paul Curry said things went really well with the event, adding the intention is to continue it on an annual basis. He added ticket sales were good.

Curry said his association worked in partnership with the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce, the town and county of Antigonish, the visitor information centre, and Coastal Nova Scotia, the regional tourism association, on organizing the event.