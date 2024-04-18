Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs win Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League Title

The Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs are Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League Champions for the third season in a row. The Bulldogs got by the South Shore Lumberjacks 4-3 in double overtime before 1,500 fans in Bridgewater to win the Veterans Cup Finals 4-2.

Nick Marshall of the Bulldogs scored the winning goal in doublie O-T, coming around the Lumberjacks net and managed to poke in the puck in the short left hand side, past goalie Keegan Greencorn.

Other Bulldog goals were scored by Playoff MVP Venel Campbell, Ethan Twolan and Zachary Lorette with his 10th goal of the playoffs.

The Bulldogs will now advance the Don Johnson Memorial Cup Atlantic Junior Championship in Mount Pearl, Newfoundland next week.