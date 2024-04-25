Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs Win Opening Game at Don Johnson Cup, Northern Subway Selects are now 2-and-2 at Esso Cup

An explosive start for the Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs at the Don Johnson Memorial Cup in Mount Pearl, Newfoundland. The Bulldogs, the defending Atlantic Champions, cruised to an 8-0 win in their opening game of the tournament over Newfoundland Champion St. John’s Caps. Venel Campbell had two goals for the Bulldogs, while Owen Juurlink and Nicholas Marshall both had a goal and two assists each.

The Bulldogs next game is at 11:30 this morning Atlantic Time against New Brunswick’s Kent Koyotes.

The Northern Subway Selects are now 2-and-2 at the Esso Cup, the National Women’s U18 Hockey Championship in Vernon, BC. Last night the Selects fell to the Edmonton Junior Oilers 4-1. Kendall Doiron scored the lone goal for the Selects early in the first period. Selects netminder Jorja Burrows stopped 52 shots in the game.

Tonight, the Selects will face the Regina Rebels. Game time is 7 p.m. Atlantic time.