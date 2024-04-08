Antigonish Mayor and Antigonish County Warden Pledge to Continue to Work Together as Door Closes on Proposed Consolidation

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher and Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron say the relationship between the two municipal units won’t change after word from the province that the proposed consolidation won’t take place.

Premier Tim Houston told the two leaders on Thursday government would not be moving forward with the Antigonish Consolidation Act.

McCarron says the close relationship between the county of the town will continue.

Boucher says there were a lot of advantages to consolidation, but now that’s off the table, the focus for the town turns to several issues, including the upcoming municipal budget.

Boucher says the town will continue to work together with the county to do what’s best for their community.