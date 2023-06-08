Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher Says a Lot of Good Information Gleaned from Federation of Canadian Municipalities Conference

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher was one of several municipal leaders to attend the Federation

of Canadian Municipalities annual conference and trade show late last month.

Boucher said the event included workshops where attendees learned from experts on various topics, such as transit, the trade show, which she noted included things like self-watering planters, and networking with colleagues from across the country.

One workshop Boucher made note of dealt with taking action against on-line harassment. She said the room was filled and extra seating had to be added to accommodate those taking part.

The theme of this year`s conference was Local Actions, National Results, with Boucher noting Antigonish`s Andrea Boyd helped run it as the director of events for the FCM.