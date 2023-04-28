Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher says Council Had Lobbied to keep the Town in Central Nova

With federal boundary changes on the way, the Town of Antigonish will be a part of a new riding in the next federal election.

The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Nova Scotia submitted its final report to the Chief Electoral Officer, which was tabled in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

In the next federal election, all of Antigonish County and the town of Antigonish will become part of Cape Breton-Canso, to be renamed Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish. Pictou County and the District of St. Mary’s will remain in Central Nova.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said council initially lobbied to keep the town in Central Nova, noting it was a good fit.

The Mayor said council worked with current Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway on a few items for the town and county. She said while the changes don’t come into effect until the next federal election, they are reaching out to make sure Kelloway knows the town’s priorities and will work with Central Nova MP Sean Fraser until the changes take place.