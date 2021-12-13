Antigonish Mayor Pleased With Disaster Relief Pledged by Province

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher is welcoming disaster relief announced by the province to cover damage not covered by insurance from the heavy rates late last month. It provides up to $200,000 for uninsurable losses.

The Canadian Red Cross will provide emergency funding on behalf of the Province to a list of identified, eligible households including residents of a mobile home park in Antigonish that was flooded. Boucher says that’s good news for the park.

Boucher says the town will also be applying for funding from this program to repair infrastructure damaged by the rains. In particular, Boucher says Columbus Field will require some repair.