Antigonish Minor Hockey product Brady Peddle committed to play in the NCAA for the Michigan State Spartans.

Peddle, son of X-Men hockey coach and Columbus Blue Jacket scout Brad Peddle, committed to attend Michigan State University. It will likely be at least two years before Peddle becomes a Spartan, but the 16-year-old is considered a 4 star recruit, having recently scored 47 points in 58 games with the Bishop Kearney Selects 16-u AAA squad.