Antigonish Native Alex Grant named to Canada’s Olympic Men’s Hockey Team

Antigonish native Alex Grant is going to the Olympics as a member of the Canadian Men’s Hockey Team.

The roster was formally announced by Hockey Canada today

Grant is currently playing in the Kontinental Hockey League with Jokerit, based in Helsinki, Finland.

Among the veterans on the team is Eric Staal, a free agent who won gold with Team Canada at the Vancouver Olympics in 2010. He most recently played for the Montreal Canadiens last season.

Also heading to China are 19-year-old defenceman Owen Power, the number one pick in the 2021 draft, 20-year-old goaltender Devon Levi and 22-year-old forward Jack McBain.