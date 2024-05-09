Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Antigonish native and Mount Allison University Chemistry and Biochemistry professor Dr. Tyson MacCormack Receives Major Award at the Post-Secondary Institution

May 9, 2024 | Local News

Antigonish native and Mount Allison University Chemistry and Biochemistry professor Dr. Tyson MacCormack has been named recipient of a prestigious award by the post-secondary institution. MacCormack has been awarded the university’s Paul Paré Medal of Excellence.

Tyson MacCormack (Mount Allison Univeristy photo)

It is presented annually by Mount Allison to a faculty member who has best exemplified outstanding teaching, research, scholarship and other creative activities. MacCormack will also receive $7,500 to support his research, teaching and professional activities. He will be recognized at the university’s Spring convocation on Monday.

MacCormack’s research studies the mechanisms that allow heart function to support stress tolerance in animals. He uses fish as the model system.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year