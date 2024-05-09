Antigonish native and Mount Allison University Chemistry and Biochemistry professor Dr. Tyson MacCormack Receives Major Award at the Post-Secondary Institution

Antigonish native and Mount Allison University Chemistry and Biochemistry professor Dr. Tyson MacCormack has been named recipient of a prestigious award by the post-secondary institution. MacCormack has been awarded the university’s Paul Paré Medal of Excellence.

It is presented annually by Mount Allison to a faculty member who has best exemplified outstanding teaching, research, scholarship and other creative activities. MacCormack will also receive $7,500 to support his research, teaching and professional activities. He will be recognized at the university’s Spring convocation on Monday.

MacCormack’s research studies the mechanisms that allow heart function to support stress tolerance in animals. He uses fish as the model system.