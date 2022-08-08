Antigonish Native Annie Bloomfield Spending the Year as a Research Intern for an Equine Nutrition and Consultation Company in Kentucky

An Antigonish native is putting her education in biology to use, working as a research intern in the heart of the thoroughbred horse industry in the United States. Annie Bloomfield has taken a year off from her studies at Western University in London, Ontario to gather data for Kentucky Equine Research, an international equine nutrition and consultation company serving horse owners and the feed industry. She is currently based at one of the company’s two thoroughbred research farms in Versailles, Kentucky.

Bloomfield says she completes quality control testing for supplements and feeds to ensure the horses’ blood and urine don’t contain any prohibited substances.

Bloomfield will return to Western in the fall of 2023 to finish off the fourth and final year of her honours biology degree program. Bloomfield’s options beyond her undergrad program is potentially Veterinary School, a Masters in Biology or Physiology and later a PhD.