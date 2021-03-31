Antigonish Native Sophie Milner commits to Nipissing University Women’s Basketball

The Nipissing Lakers women’s basketball team is adding some local talent. The Lakers announced the addition of Antigonish point guard Sophie Milner for the 2021-22 season.

Milner joins the Lakers after wrapping up her playing career at Rothesay Netherwood School in New Brunswick.

RNS is an Atlantic Canadian, independent day and boarding university-preparatory school for grades 6-12. Milner will be enroll in the psychology program at Nipissing when school begins in the fall.

She claimed the 2020 girls basketball team MVP for the Riverhawks and earned a spot on the NBIAA all-star team. On top of an impressive high school career, Milner also suited up for Team Nova Scotia at the Canada Basketball Championship.