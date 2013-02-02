Antigonish RCMP officer to Invested into the Order of Merit of Police Forces for Exceptional Service

An Antigonish RCMP officer is one of close to 100 police officers to be invested into the Order of Merit of Police Forces for Exceptional Service. The Order of Merit, established in 2000, honours leadership and exceptional service or distinctive merit by the members of Canadian police services, and recognizes their commitment to the country.

Constable Robert Kavanaugh will become a Member of the Order of Merit, for exceptional service or performance of duty over an extended period, usually at the local or regional level. Kavanaugh will receive the honour from Governor General Mary Simon at a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Thursday morning.

In ceremonies over two days Simon will invest one Commander, 16 Officers and 80 Members of the Order.