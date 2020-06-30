Antigonish RCMP Warn of a Phone Scam

RCMP in Antigonish are warning residents of a recent phone scam.

Sgt. Warren MacBeath says the local detachment received a number of complaints in recent days of people receiving calls from someone claiming to be affiliated with the Canadian Revenue Agency saying people owe money to the police and the CRA is collecting the money.

Sgt. MacBeath said if someone should call claiming to be from the CRA and stating people owe money, people are warned to never give out their banking or personal information. He also asked people to report those calls to the police.