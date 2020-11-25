Antigonish RCMP Warns of a Phone Scam

Antigonish RCMP are warning residents about a phone scam requesting payment.

Police say members of the public received a number of calls from someone falsely representing an organizations such as the Canadian Revenue Agency or the government. The scammer threatens arrest, deportation or suspension of a travel visa if payment is not made in cryptocurrency or gift cards. The scammers can be convincing, noted police, and may appear to be from legitimate businesses via caller ID, though this can be faked or spoofed.

Police say legitimate government organizations do not operate in such a manner. Recipients of such calls are asked to hang up and contact the police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Agency at 1-888-495-9501 or online.