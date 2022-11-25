Antigonish Seniors Care Van Society receives New Van

The Antigonish Seniors Care Van has a new vehicle.

Earlier this month, officials received a van that can accommodate seven passengers and two wheelchairs.

The chair of the Antigonish Seniors Care Van Society, AJ Sears says it was time to get a new vehicle. It replaces a van that’s been in operation for 10 years.

The new unit cost more than $100,000, with most of the cost covered by regular donors.

The Care Van can take Antigonish Town and County seniors and residents with mobility issues to medical appointments and outings in Antigonish, Pictou and Guysborough Counties.