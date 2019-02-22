Antigonish Skatepark Association Looks to Community In Final Push in Meeting Fund-Raising Goal

Organizers behind a local skatepark project are now calling on residents.

Following a meeting of the Antigonish Skatepark Association regarding the proposed all-wheel park , association president and co-founder Jason Mason said the progress on the project so far is great. However, now they need the help of residents in raising their goal of $160,000.

Organizers set up links on the association’s social media to canadahelps.org, a fundraising and donation Web site, where people can donate to the park project.

Mason said fundraising events are in the works but they don’t have a schedule at the moment. They are hoping to raise the $160,000 over the next three months. If they aren’t able to hit their goal, Mason said there will still be a skatepark, but smaller.

The town and county of Antigonish have already offered funding and the association is also selling apparel with most of the money going towards the park.