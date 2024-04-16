Antigonish Stoirm 13U and 14U Teams Perform Well at Provincials

Antigonish Stoirm’s 13U and 14U squads had strong showings this past weekend at the Volleyball Nova Scotia Provincial Championships. In 13U action, both the Thunder and Lighting squads went 1-1 in Round Robin play. In the Crossover early Saturday, both squads pushed their match to 3 sets with Lightning winning by 3 points to move onto the semi-final. Thunder just missed out on a semi-final berth

Lightning pushed their semi-final to 3 sets but lost out to Truro Lynx before defeating the Annapolis Blaze in the Bronze medal match. Leanne Tarrant was named to the All-Star team.

In the 14U Girls provincials, Stoirm’s 14U made it to the bronze medal match before falling to the Bridgewater Chill, and securing a 4th place finish. Isabel Abaunza was named to the All-Star team for Stoirm.