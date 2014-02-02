Antigonish Stoirm Volleyball hosts 1st Annual Joe Duggan Invitational Tournament

This past weekend the Antigonish Stoirm Volleyball club hosted the 1st Annual Joe Duggan Invitational tournament in honor of club founder Joe Duggan as part of the club’s 25th Anniversary year celebrations.

In both the 15U and 16U divisions, Stoirm teams claimed the championship and their names on the inaugural Joe Duggan Cup.

In the 15U final, Stoirm Black defeated Richmond Rize in 2 sets. Tournament All-stars from Stoirm were Lorelai Farrell and Brooklyn Bernard. Their teammate Julia Elsworth was named tournament MVP.

In the 16U division, Stoirm needed all 3 sets to defeat Halifax Thunder Blue in their championship match. Tournament All Stars from Stoirm were Alexa MacInnis and Ava O’Neil, with Stoirm’s Leah White named Tournament MVP.

Volleyball action continues in Antigonish this coming weekend as Stoirm’s 16U Girls squad is back on the court on Saturday at East Antigonish Education Center as they are hosting the second of two Volleyball Nova Scotia Provincial Super Series tournaments. Also on Saturday at Dr. JH Gillis, Stoirm’s 14U Girls.