Antigonish Town and County look to become a Tourist Destination for Cycling

During a special meeting last night, the Town of Antigonish approved $27,000 in funding for a plan to help the town and county become more of a tourism destination for cycling and mountain biking.

Spearheaded by the Antigonish Tourism Association, the plan looks to add bike parking stations in the town, bike storage, repair, and washing stations, trail maps and grooming equipment, along with promotions and advertising. The total cost of the project is over $320,000.

Following the meeting Town Mayor Laurie Boucher said part of the $27,000 they offered, with the county giving a similar amount, came from discretionary funding and part came out of capital funding.

On top of attracting more people to the area, Boucher said the project will help people stay active, adding anything that will make the area more bike friendly is good for everybody.