Antigonish Town and County offer Voluntary Evacuation to Residents of Indian Gardens Trailer Court whose homes were Flooded Last November

The Antigonish Town and County Emergency Management Team has established a voluntary evacuation for residents of the Indian Gardens trailer court whose homes were impacted by last November’s flood. It’s a precautionary measure as Hurricane Fiona approaches the province.

EMT Information officer Shannon Long says the homes that flooded are the ones who received the voluntary evacuation notification. Notices are being delivered this afternoon and arrangements are being made for transportation for those who need it by EMT and Antigonish Community Transit.

EMT has reached out to volunteers with the St. Joseph’s Lakeside Community Centre to make arrangements for the Evacuation Centre. It will be open at 6 p.m. tonight and will be remain operational for 24 hours.

Cots and some supplies will be at the centre for those who choose to evacuate. Residents from Indian Gardens are encouraged to pack a small bag of comfort items such as a blanket and a pillow. There will be food at the Evacuation Centre, but residents are encouraged to bring small amounts of food for themselves especially if they have any dietary requirements.

Pick-ups from Antigonish Community Transit begin at 5 p.m. and will continue until 7 p.m.