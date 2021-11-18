Antigonish Town and County plan a number of Holiday Themed Activities

While there won’t be a Christmas parade this year, the town and county of Antigonish have a slate of holiday themed activities in the works.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said after discussion with staff, it was decided the municipalities will host a Santa tour, which she said was very popular last year.

The tours are set to take place on December 3,4, and 5. There will be a Moonlight madness downtown celebration on November 26, Christmas drive-in movies November 27, December 11, and December 18 for which attendees must register, and a holiday skate at the Antigonish Arena on December 12. there will also be storybook walks throughout December.