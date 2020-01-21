Antigonish Town Council adopts New Municipal Planning Strategy and Land Use By-Law

The new municipal planning strategy and land use by-law for the Town of Antigonish are now official.

Council gave second reading to both documents during a regular meeting of council last night. This comes after a public hearing on both last week.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said council and the planning advisory committee are relieved both went through. She said both show the direction council wants to take the town.

Even though both documents passed, Boucher said they are not carved in stone and council expects changes to come up here and there. For instance, there is a public hearing coming up to make an amendment regarding a piece of land that was given the wrong designation.

Boucher said the planning strategy is based, in part, on public consultations.