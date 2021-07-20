Antigonish Town Council passes first reading of Parking Meter Byalw

Antigonish Town Council passed first reading of a parking meter bylaw that would instill a fine of $20 for parking violations.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said the reason for the increase in the parking fine is council wanted to bring themselves in-line with other municipalities in the province. Boucher said they want to get the bylaw in order before September, noting this fall will also see the implementation of mandatory parking fees at StFX.

The lone nay vote to the first reading of the bylaw was cast by Councillor Diane Roberts. The matter now goes to a public hearing, which will likely take place in August.