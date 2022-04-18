GIRL – Leah MacDonald and Keigan MacLean, Inverness
Strong winds and heavy rain are coming Tuesday. Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for Mainland Nova Scotia, warning of the system beginning Tuesday afternoon locally. http://bit.ly/3OkfuvZ
Congrats to Cory MacGillivray on his first career QMJHL point! https://twitter.com/oceanicrimouski/status/1515797701719384064
Significant Rainfall and Strong Winds Expected Tuesday into ...10:17 am | Read Full Article
Environment Canada is warning of significant rain and wind for mainland Nova Scotia Tuesday into Wednesday morning. The national weather forecaster has issued a special weather statement, indicating 30 to 60 millimetres of rain is expected and winds will gust up to 90 kilometres an hour in some areas. The rain is expected to taper […]
Winter Semester Classes End, Exams Underway at St. FX Univer...9:39 am | Read Full Article
With classes wrapped up and exams underway, StFX University VP of students Elizabeth Yeo said the university community once again came together to navigate a challenging period within the COVID-19 pandemic. Yeo said this was helped by the 98 per cent vaccination and the adoption of other community health measures like masking and reducing maximum […]
Sports Roundup – April 156:10 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS The Antigonish Bulldogs have taken the lead in the League final, defeating the East Hants Penguins 2-1 last night at the Antigonish Arena. Game 4 goes tonight in East Hants, with Game 5 Sunday in Antigonish at 7:30. NS U18: The Islanders host the Halifax Macs on Friday at 7:30 and Saturday at […]