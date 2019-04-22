GIRL – Amy Delorey and Robbie Hamilton, Antigonish
Inverness Municipality receives $60,000 towards Emission Red...9:19 am | Read Full Article
A local municipality received provincial funding to help the environment. Last Thursday, Energy and Mines Minister Derek Mombourquette announced $60,000 for emission reduction planning in Inverness County under the Low Carbon Communities Program. A release from the province states the funding will go to the Municipality of Inverness to support community engagement activities to gather […]
Lots of Rain expected in the Next Couple of Days on Mainland...7:18 am | Read Full Article
Mainland Nova Scotia could be in for a lot of rain for the next couple of days. Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for the mainland, saying a slow-moving weather system approaching from the southwest will bring periods of rain to Nova Scotia, which is expected to persist today, tonight, and Tuesday. A […]
Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team Members Advance at Nova...12:22 pm | Read Full Article
The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team hosted the Nova Tech North 5 meet on Saturday. Five Northern Teams sent their Novice swimmers to compete at the SAERC pool. PHAST saw eight swimmers move to the next level of competition. John Langley, Ryleigh MacMaster, Jessie MacPhail, and Gavin MacMullin reached their BRONZE medal standard. Sophie Langley […]