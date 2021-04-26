BOY – Chloe and Jesse LeBlanc, East Margaree
With a record number new COVID-19 cases announced earlier today, the province has announced new measures aimed to limit the spread of the virus. http://bit.ly/3dT4lSG
Officials with the RK MacDonald Nursing Home in Antigonish are pleased with the program to vaccinate residents, staff, designated care providers and families. http://bit.ly/3vk5KaR
Cape Breton Moose Hunt Lottery Opens Next Week4:42 pm | Read Full Article
The annual Cape Breton moose hunt license lottery will open next Monday, May 3rd at noon. Provincial Lands and Forestry department officials say this year 345 licenses will be available in five moose-management zones in Inverness and Victoria counties. That’s the only area of the province where moose hunting is permitted. Hunters have until Friday […]
District of Guysborough Announces Additional COVID-19 Precau...4:40 pm | Read Full Article
The Municipality of the District of Guysborough is implementing additional COVID-19 precautions. The MODG has announced it will close all of its buildings to the public for the next two weeks, and move staff to a two day onsite, two day working from home system for the next four weeks. The municipality will also re-schedule […]
Antigonish Baseball Gears Up for Another Season4:44 pm | Read Full Article
Antigonish Baseball is making preparations for another season. You can register by going to its website antigonishbaseball.com and following the registration links. To date, interest is up significantly and it appears there will be record number of baseball teams. As well Antigonish Baseball is putting out a call for umpires. It interested email antigonishbaseball@gmail.com or […]