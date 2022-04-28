BOY – Tiffany Mac Rae and Clarence Martell, Lower River Road
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
There's been a fatal crash in Antigonish County, and the Serious Incident Response Team will investigate. http://bit.ly/3KlRqWt
A big donation in support of bursaries and research at the NSCC's Strait Area Campus Nautical Institute. http://bit.ly/3LGKRiZ
Investigation into a Fatal Collision in Antigonish County Re...12:47 pm | Read Full Article
Antigonish County District RCMP referred an investigation into a fatal collision on Highway 104 in Addington Forks to the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT). At approximately 10:35 p.m. on April 27, Antigonish County District RCMP responded to a report of a man who was walking on the 104 Highway, possibly into traffic. While […]
NSCC Foundation Receives $250,000 donation from TK Foundatio...11:46 am | Read Full Article
The TK Foundation is contributing $250,000 to the NSCC Foundation to support student bursaries and research activities at the College’s Strait Area Campus Nautical Institute. A release from the NSCC states the contribution will fund four $5,000 awards for incoming students from equity-seeking, racialized and other diverse groups enrolled in the College’s Marine Navigation Technology and Marine Engineering Technology programs. The awards […]
Sydney is a Finalist in Kraft Hockeyville9:49 am | Read Full Article
Kraft Hockeyville has announced its top four communities, and one of them is in Nova Scotia. Sydney says it would like to purchase a new compressor to re-open the Canada Games Complex. It was built 35 years ago to host the 1987 Canada Winter Games. Proponents for the Sydney bid say they would like to […]