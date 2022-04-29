GIRL – Keisha Oickle and John Grace, St. Andrews
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
All of Antigonish Town and County could be in a different riding under proposed federal boundary changes. http://bit.ly/3vV1DnK
Updates on emergency dept closures for Apr. 29-May 6, 2022 @NSHAeastern facilities including Eastern Memorial Hospital (Canso); Strait Richmond Hospital (Evanston) & Victoria County Memorial Hospital (Baddeck) can be found at https://www.nshealth.ca/temporary-service-and-facility-closure-notices-nova-scotia-health-authority-updated-310-pm-march-16
Rose Paul, CEO of Bayside Corporate and development office w...3:21 pm | Read Full Article
The Antigonish Chamber of Commerce President’s Dinner and AGM saw some hardware go out to deserving recipients, including Rose Paul, CEO of Bayside Corporate and development office with Paq’tnkek First Nation. Paul received the Patrick C Hanley Community Builder Award, calling the award a touching honour, particularly after reading about Hanley and meeting his family. […]
Boundary Changes Proposed for the Cape Breton-Canso and Cent...3:05 pm | Read Full Article
Two local federal ridings could look different by the next election. Elections Canada has established ten independent commissions, one for each province to revise electoral boundaries. Elections Canada is required to revisit federal ridings every 10 years. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says he reviewed his district and discovered some proposed changes. Under the proposal, […]
Sydney is a Finalist in Kraft Hockeyville9:49 am | Read Full Article
Kraft Hockeyville has announced its top four communities, and one of them is in Nova Scotia. Sydney says it would like to purchase a new compressor to re-open the Canada Games Complex. It was built 35 years ago to host the 1987 Canada Winter Games. Proponents for the Sydney bid say they would like to […]