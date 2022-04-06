GIRL – Lacey and Chad Benoit, Cape Jack
Happy Birthday Riley Mattie-Nicholson of Monastery, have a super day and enjoy the Tim's treats, we have a voucher with your name on it and we'll send it to the address supplied.
At last night's Port Hawkesbury Town Council meeting, there were questions about new videoconferencing rules for municipal meetings. http://bit.ly/3DJfe4Z
Traffic Data from Summer to be Included in a Survey of Chang...9:41 am | Read Full Article
Traffic data from the summer will be included in a survey of changes to Reeves Street in Port Hawkesbury, which is expected to start in the middle of the month. In response to a question from Town Councillor Blaine MacQuarrie, Port Hawkesbury CAO Terry Doyle told last night’s regular monthly meeting the traffic study is […]
Port Hawkesbury Town Council approves an Amended Taxi Policy8:43 am | Read Full Article
Port Hawkesbury approved an amended taxi policy to allow for rate changes without going through the lengthy bylaw process. Under the new policy, a taxi driver’s licence will cost $30 per year, the annual taxi owner’s licence will be $30 per car, and fares within town limits will cost $7, but can be revised annually […]
Playoff schedules set for Antigonish Bulldogs, Cape Breton W...11:41 am | Read Full Article
The NS Junior Hockey League final schedule is set and kicks off on Friday. The Bulldogs host the first game on Friday, April 8, with the series following the next night in East Hants. The series returns to Antigonish on April 14, with game for set for April 15 in East Hants. Games are also […]