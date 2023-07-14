Arisaig Lobster Interpretive Marine Life Centre Officially opens Saturday

The Arisaig Lobster Interpretive Marine Life Centre is holding its official opening this weekend.

Arisaig Community Development Association chair Kate Bechler said the new facility offers a touch tank with local marine life, a media centre with videos, a replica lobster boat, educational panels, merchandise, and live lobsters for sale.

The grand opening runs from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday. Festivities will include a barbeque, fun for the kids, raffles, and the official ribbon cutting at 2 p.m.. Entertainment will include Arisaig Fiddlers, the Ceilidhmen, and Doug Boyd.

The facility is located at the Arisaig Wharf and they plan to be open until the end of September.