Artists selected for the deCoste Culture Hub art pieces

Organizers selected 16 artists and artisans to create thirteen public art pieces located in and around the new deCoste Culture Hub, currently under construction in Pictou, set to open in September 2024.

The deCoste Culture Hub is a partnership of the Town of Pictou, the Municipality of the County of Pictou, the deCoste Performing Arts Centre, and the Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library. Selection of the artists and the artwork was completed by a committee of volunteers interested in arts and culture and representatives of the four partners.

Eric Stackhouse, chief librarian for the Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library, said public art is something that can personalize a building for a community. During consultations on the project, Stackhouse said people wanted the building to reflect the community and be of interest to visitors.

Stackhouse said organizers expect the art pieces to be in place when the culture hub opens.

The project team is seeking donors/sponsors for selected art pieces. Should anyone be interested in learning more, please call 902-755-6031 or email culturehubpc@parl.ns.ca.

The full list of artists and artisans includes:

Thekla Altmann – Exterior project – patio.

Carolyn Bedford – Acrylic painting.

Kiva-Marie Belt – Exterior project – garden.

Holly Carr – Silk mural.

Doretta Groenendyk – Acrylic mural.

Linda Johns – Poetry and painted shelving end panels.

Katherine Knight and Nick Rocha – Interactive digital exhibit.

Karen LeBlanc – Fibre art – shelving end panels.

Fenn Martin and Denise Lynch – Ceramic artwork.

Dawn MacNutt – Exterior project – sculpture.

Theresa MacKenzie – Watercolour mural.

Benoit Paradis – Banners.

Alan Syliboy and Darren Martin – Exterior sculpture.