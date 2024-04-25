Arts Health Antigonish Receives $25,000 grant to Investigate Child Care Options

Arts Health Antigonish has received a $25,000 grant to investigate options for bringing more accessible and reliable child care to the area. Nova Scotia Health Minister and Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson says the funding is coming from the Province’s Office of Healthcare Professionals Recruitment. Thompson says the office in her department focuses on how to recruit and retain health care workers.

Last year, she says the office had a $2 million fund to work with grassroots organizations on recruitment and retention efforts.

The Arts Health Antigonish review will be led by a hired consultant and overseen by a volunteer steering committee. It is expected data gained through this review will provide information to projects already underway aimed at increasing child care spaces in the area.