Atlantic Economic Forum at St. FX University Planned for June

The finishing touches are being made to an inaugural conference on economic growth in

Atlantic Canada to be hosted by St. FX University’s Brian Mulroney Institute of Government. The Atlantic Economic Forum will be held from June 19th to the 21st.

The forum was developed by Central Nova MP Sean Fraser, who was been working with the university and former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney. Fraser says it will attract public policy, business and political leaders from across Canada, advancing ideas and solutions that will help grow the Atlantic Canadian economy.

Fraser says this conference will be great for the Atlantic regional economy, but it will also shine a spotlight on Antigonish and the St. FX campus community.

About 270 delegates have registered for the forum so far.