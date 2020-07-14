Atlantic Sires Stakes Racing in Truro This Week

Atlantic Sires Stakes racing action is set to resume at the Truro Raceway this week as part of Atlantic Grand Circuit Week.

The Atlantic Sires Stakes – Meridian Farms and Prince Edward Island Harness Racing Association two and three-year-old trotters will hit the track tonight. One division of 8 2-year-old trotters will line up behind the gate for a purse of $15, 580. The lone division of nine 3-year-old trotters will vie for a purse of $15,600. Joining the trotters will be the two year-old pacing fillies which will meet in three ‘A’ division events and one ‘B’ event.

Atlantic Sires Stakes events continue on Friday evening with the two year-old pacing colts and three-year-old pacing colts will meet on Saturday.

First race post time tonight at Truro Raceway is 7pm.