Atlantic University Sport announces 2022-23 Schedule

The AUS recently released its winter sports schedules.

The 2022-23 AUS women’s hockey season begins on Friday, October 7 when all eight teams

return to the ice at 7 pm, including the X Women hosting Saint Mary’s.

The top six teams will move on to post-season play. The 2023 AUS women’s hockey champion will be determined by a best-of-three championship final series.

Both AUS finalists will receive berths in the 2023 U SPORTS championship, which will be hosted by Université de Montréal from March 16 to 19.

AUS men’s hockey fans can look forward to a Wednesday, October 5 start date for the 2022-23 season, with StFX hosting St. Mary’s.

The final regular-season games of 2022-23 will be played Saturday, February 11, and will be followed by a pair of best-of-three quarter-final series.

The two semifinal winners will meet in a best-of-three series for the 2023 AUS men’s hockey championship final. Both finalists will earn berths at the U SPORTS Men’s Hockey Championship, hosted by UPEI March 16 to 19.

The 2022-23 AUS women’s and men’s track and field season gets underway on Saturday, November 19 in Saint John, New Brunswick.